Sophie Folse Breaux, 95, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, February 25, at St. Hilary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, with burial follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Morvant (Sidney); sons, Wayne Breaux (Dona) and Charles Breaux (Tessa); 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Breaux; parents, Pierre and Anita Folse; brothers, Guy and Jules Folse; and sisters, Irene Hohensee and Geneveive "Mickey" Acosta.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019