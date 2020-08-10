1/1
Sostine Brunet Jr.
Sostine "Tony" Brunet Jr., 72, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Larose, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off, with procession following at 11 a.m. to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church for a funeral Mass, with burial following in the Church Cemetery.

Mr. Sostine is survived by his wife, Alida S. Brunet; mother, Rita L. Brunet; brother, Chris Brunet (Katie); sister, Debbie White (George); and many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his stepson, Joseph Savoie; and father, Sostine Brunet Sr.

Tony was a butcher for over 20 years at Ledet. He worked as a crane operator in Port Fourchon.

Sostine's family would like to thank the staff of Oncology at Ochsner New Orleans, Ochsner St. Anne, Physiofit, the fire department and all the family and friends for their support and help.

Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.


Published in Houma Today from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
