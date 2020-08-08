Spaulding Francis Jr. "Rick" "Neg" Solar passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his daughter's home in Houma, at the age of 83. He was a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Houma.



Rick was an Army Veteran who served in Korea during peace time.



Visiting will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Sunday, Aug. 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and resume on Monday, at 8 a.m. until time of religious service at 10 a.m., and conducted by his son, the Rev. Ricky Solar. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park.



Rick is survived by his children, Spaulding "Ricky" F. Solar III (Stephanie), Mollie Solar Daigle (James), Pamela Solar Hill (Daryl), and Yancey Solar (Sherry); seven grandchildren, Spaulding "Ricky" Solar IV (Susanna), Savannah Solar, Reece Solar, Ryan Hill (Courtney), Nicholas Hill, Yancey Solar Jr. and Matthew Lajaunie (Katie); four step-grandchildren, Alyssa Daigle (Jesse), Joshua Daigle (Farah), Shelbi Marklowitz (Tyler), and Megan Pugh (Chandler); seven step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Rita Zeringue, Lois Clement, Clabert "CJ" Solar (Ginny), James "Jimmy" Solar (Rosemary), and Richard "Dicky" Solar.



He is also survived by his cat that he loved, Katzy.



He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 56 years, Louvenia "Lou" Smart Solar; daughter, Scarlette Belle Solar; father, Spaulding F. Solar Sr.; mother, Violet Guidry Petty (Moise "MP"); and siblings, Betty Murphy, Jerri "Sue-Sue" Lofton, Lloyd Solar, Robert "Bobby" Solar and Evelyn McIntyre.



Special thanks to Haydel Hospice, Terrebonne Homecare, Pattie, Nathaniel, Clara and Angie.



