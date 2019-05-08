|
Spencer T. Gauthreaux, 75, a native and resident of Houma, passed away May 3, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held in his honor from 10 a.m. until funeral time Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray. Religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will take place at a later date.
Spencer is survived by his life partner, Keith Matherne; brother, Paul Gauthreaux and wife, June; sisters, Joyce Hankel, Hermanie "JoAnn" Gauthreaux and Linda G. Blanchard and husband, Jerry; sister-in-law, Donna B. Gauthreaux; and numerous, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lillian Gauthreaux; brothers, James Gauthreaux and Frank Verbus; and sisters, Rita Murphy and Helen Hastings.
He worked for Tradewinds Travel Agency as a travel agent and was an extensive world traveler. The family would like to offer thanks and gratitude to Dr. Russell Henry who gave such amazing care to Spencer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the or any in his memory.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 8 to May 9, 2019