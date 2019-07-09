|
Stacy Leigh Edmonson, age 56, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, June 29, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Stacy was a deeply loving person with a wonderful sense of humor. She loved children and animals. She was an avid reader and loved gardening.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Chauvin Funeral Home.
Stacy is survived by her children, Dwight Patrick Domangue Jr. and Melissa Beth Domangue; and her mother, Diana Naquin Edmonson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Russel Baylis Edmonson Jr.; and her brother, Russel "Baylis" Edmonson, III.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Shady Lane Park and Gardens, P.O. Box 8036,
Houma, LA 70360
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 9 to July 10, 2019