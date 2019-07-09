Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Stacy Edmonson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Stacy Edmonson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacy Leigh Edmonson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stacy Leigh Edmonson Obituary
Stacy Leigh Edmonson, age 56, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, June 29, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a native and resident of Houma.

Stacy was a deeply loving person with a wonderful sense of humor. She loved children and animals. She was an avid reader and loved gardening.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Chauvin Funeral Home.

Stacy is survived by her children, Dwight Patrick Domangue Jr. and Melissa Beth Domangue; and her mother, Diana Naquin Edmonson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Russel Baylis Edmonson Jr.; and her brother, Russel "Baylis" Edmonson, III.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Shady Lane Park and Gardens, P.O. Box 8036,
Houma, LA 70360

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now