Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Stanislaus Buggage Obituary
Stanislaus "Stan-law" Buggage departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Chateau D'ville Nursing Home in Donaldsonville. He was 81, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Donaldsonville.

Visitation on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3. Burial in Ascension Catholic of Our Lord Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Michael Buggage (Lecrita); daughter, Kristlynn Buggage; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joyce Nicholas Buggage; parents, Olivia and Isaac Buggage; and sister, Thelma Douglas.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
