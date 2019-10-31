|
Stanley "Dip" Charles Folse, 74, a native and resident of Vacherie, went to his eternal home on Oct. 29, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Judith S. Folse; children, Kim and husband Patrick Adams, Timmy and wife Melissa Folse, and Mary Beth and husband Michael Scorsone; grandchildren, Alexander and Whitney Adams, Bradley and Collin Folse, Katherine, Caroline, Elizabeth and Amelia Scorsone; siblings Daniel (Pat) Folse, Sylvia (Roy) Borne, Alfred (Dolores) Folse, Evelyn (Greg) Wood, Agnes (Donald) Rodrigue, Katherine (KJ) Rodrigue, Jeanne (Anthony) Waguespack, Helen (Rocky) Waguespack, Nathan (Andrea) Folse, and Francis (Veronica) Folse; in-laws, Ronald (Delane) Steib; godmother, Emma Marse Schexnayder; and numerous godchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel "Reid", Sr. and Jeanne Folse; in-laws, Firmin and Ethel Steib; and godfather, Leo Folse.
Stanley retired from Kaiser Aluminum. He also served as a Commissioner on the Lafourche Basin Levee District for 29 years and an Executive Assistant on the Louisiana AFL-CIO where he was inducted into the Labor Hall of Fame. He was recently honored for 50 year membership in the Knights of Columbus. Following in his father's footsteps, Stanley received the Honors Citizen of the Year Award for continuing his father's tradition of serving the sick and elderly of his community with homemade vegetable soup. Because of his strong faith, he was a devoted adorer of the Our Lady of Peace Adoration Chapel. One would not readily know of all that he had endured because of his humor and willingness to help others.
In his honor, please practice your right to Vote!
A visitation will be held at 8 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
