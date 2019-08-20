Home

Stanley Joseph Matherne Jr.

Stanley Joseph Matherne Jr. Obituary
Stanley Joseph Matherne Jr., 90, a native of Raceland and resident of Gheens, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Raceland Presbyterian Church, 3883 La. 308 in Raceland. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Arriel F. Matherne; and sisters Marion Bourgeois, Audrey Hebert, Jerrylyn Battaglia and Janet Byrdass.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Sr. and Rena Chauvin Matherne; brothers Carrol Matherne, Evans Matherne, James Matherne, Calvin Matherne, Daniel Matherne and David Matherne; and sister Beverly Sampey.

Stanley was a member of the American Legion Post 349. His favorite pastime was cutting grass.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
