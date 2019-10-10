|
Stanley Percle, 85, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019. A direct burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Chackbay.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Percle; son, Karl Michael Percle; daughter, Sharon Ann Percle; grandson, Ross Percle; brother, Harold Percle; and sister Pearl Ordoyne.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Inez and Robert; and his sister; Elsie Becnel.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019