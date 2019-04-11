|
|
Stanley "Cub" Robinson Sr., 91, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 11:23 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at noon on Saturday, April 13, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4928 N. Bayou Black Dr. in Gibson, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Stanley Sr. (Edna), Bernie Sr. (Gale), Dennis (Nancy), Rodney (Donna Smith) and Anthony Robinson, and Shawn and Nathaniel Patterson; daughters, Rosalie Johnson, Barbara (John) Taylor, Stephanie (Rev. Michael) Royster, and Sharonne (Lannaman) Hill; 27 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; brothers, Willie Robinson Sr. (Mary), and Charles Robinson, Sr. (Il-nie); and sister, Shirley Matthews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Brown Robinson; parents, Nathaniel and Ellen Harris Robinson; brothers, Charles and Curtis Robinson; sisters, Luberta R. Nash and Joyce R. Bradley; and son-in-law, Willie Johnson.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019