|
|
Stella Chiasson LeBlanc, 91, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Arvello (John); grandchildren Jessica LeBlanc (Marty) and Sadie Dupre (James); great-grandchildren Ty and Lindsey LeBlanc; great-great-grandson Ryker LeBlanc; brother Lester Chiasson; and sisters Agnes Crosby and Diana Cheramie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry LeBlanc Jr.; daughters Rosel LeBlanc and Bettina Allemand; parents Zephrain and Lucille Chiasson; brothers Roy and Roland Chiasson; and sisters Cora Hebert, Bessie Orgeron and Eunice Plaisance.
Stella was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She loved her family and good music. She was still dancing for her 90th birthday. She was our sunshine, shining star and will be missed.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020