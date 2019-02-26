Home

Stephanie Ann (Boudreaux) Ordoyne

Obituary

Stephanie Ann (Boudreaux) Ordoyne Obituary
Stephanie Ann Boudreaux Ordoyne, 68, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 10:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodaux. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael J. Ordoyne; three children, Tara O. LeBlanc and husband, Todd, Amy O. Finney, and husband, Patrick, and Stephen M. Ordoyne and wife, Danielle; seven grandchildren, Brayden and Emmie LeBlanc, Carmen, Avery, and Rowan Finney, and Anna Claire and Kate Ordoyne; father, Earl "Bobby" Boudreaux; and brother, Brad Boudreaux.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Marie Adams Boudreaux; brother, Terry J. Boudreaux; and sister, Vicki A. Morgan Boudreaux.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Francis Robichaux at Family Doctor Clinic; Dr. Benton Oubre at the Digestive Health Center of Louisiana in Baton Rouge; Dr. Vince Cataldo and Dustin Denicola, NP at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center; Dr. John Joseph Tabor Jr. at Our Lady of the Lake of Baton Rouge; Monique Eskind, RN with Amedisys Home Health; and Casey Gauthreaux, RN and Constance Johnson with Heart of Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodaux.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019
