Stephanie Elaine Mosely
Stephanie Elaine Mosely, 32, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 7:24 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at St. James Baptist Church, 6319 S Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, La. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Kamrin and Kristina; mother, Michelle Mosely Hanzy; brothers, Calvin, Freddie Jr., Joshua, and the Rev. Stephen Mosely; sisters, Major Brethan Warrell and Deannea M. Davis; and maternal grandmother, Virgie Lee Mitchell;

She was preceded in death by her father, the Rev. Freddie Lee Mosely; paternal grandparents, the Rev. Theophilus and Elvina Mosely; and maternal grandfather, Murray Paul Mitchell.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
