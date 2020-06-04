Stephanie Elaine Mosely, 32, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 7:24 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at St. James Baptist Church, 6319 S Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, La. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



She is survived by her daughters, Kamrin and Kristina; mother, Michelle Mosely Hanzy; brothers, Calvin, Freddie Jr., Joshua, and the Rev. Stephen Mosely; sisters, Major Brethan Warrell and Deannea M. Davis; and maternal grandmother, Virgie Lee Mitchell;



She was preceded in death by her father, the Rev. Freddie Lee Mosely; paternal grandparents, the Rev. Theophilus and Elvina Mosely; and maternal grandfather, Murray Paul Mitchell.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



