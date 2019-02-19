|
Stephen Drozin Gossen died peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the age of 79. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Cemetery. Reverend Father Van Constant will be the celebrant of the funeral mass and will conduct the services. Reverend Father Carl Collins and Deacon Nelson Schexnayder will co-celebrate.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathryn "Kathy" Lagarde Gossen; two sons, Gregory M. Gossen and his wife, Carla Coffman Gossen of Lafayette; and Richard J. Gossen and his wife, Jennifer Hale Gossen of Mandeville; grandchildren, Matthew C. Gossen and his wife, Necia M. Weimer, Christopher P. Gossen, Grier D. Gossen, Samuel J. Gossen, and Jacob M. Gossen; and two brothers, Ronald J. Gossen and Joseph P. Gossen III.
Mr. Gossen was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Peter Gossen Jr. and Sadie Breaux Gossen; and brother, Gerald "Jerry" Gossen.
Steve was born in Rayne, Louisiana, a native of Lafayette and a resident of Thibodaux.
Steve received a Bachelor of Architecture degree from University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1964. Upon graduation he received the designation of an AIA member. He enjoyed a stellar career in architecture for the next 50 years, practicing in Thibodaux, Louisiana. He was the Co-Owner of Gossen-Holloway & Associates, Architects. He was a proud member of the Thibodaux Jaycees, Rotary Club and the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce. In 1967, he was honored to become one of the Outstanding Young Men of America.
He will be dearly remembered for his love to his devoted wife, Kathy, and his devotion to his Roman Catholic faith, his love for sports, specifically for the University of Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns and family who he loved dearly. Steve deeply loved dancing with his wife, Kathy.
The Gossen Family would like to thank Jennifer Duet, Peggy Kelly, and Melinda Gustave, for their loving care and endearing love for Steve. They would also like to thank Angel Ordoyne and Holly Hebert. A special thanks to all of the angels that helped Steve and Kathy.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church for masses or Discalced Carmelite Sisters, Monastery of Mary, Mother of Grace, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019