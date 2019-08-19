Home

Stephen Taylor Beattie Barker

Stephen Taylor Beattie Barker Obituary
Stephen Taylor Beattie Barker, 69, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, followed by burial in the church cemetery.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Brenda Scioneaux Barker; son, Stephen Seth Barker; daughter, Emily Susan Barker Adams and husband Lionel Joseph; brother, Peter James Barker; sister, Mary Elizabeth Barker Bourgeois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Jacob Barker Jr. and Alice Anne Smith Barker; brothers, Charles Jacob Barker III, Michael Smith Barker; and sisters, Alice Anne Barker Bourg, Mary Aline Barker.

Stephen was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in the Vietnam Conflict. He was a free spirit, a bibliophile, an avid reader and a lover of nature, possessing a deeply inquisitive mind with regard to the world he inhabited, especially in the realm of the sciences. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Landry's Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
