Sterling Hillard Sheffie departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. He was 89, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Labadieville.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church in Napoleonville and from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25 at the church. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.
Sterling is survived by his sons, Shad Hillard Sheffie (Kimberly) and Jamar Lanier Sheffie (Angela); daughters Pamela Holmes Allen and Adrienne Sheffie Marts (Ronald); nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Dorothy L. Sheffie and Denoise J. Sheffie; parents Cecilia and Robert Sheffie Sr.; daughter Adrea Sheffie; sister Beverly Rhodes; brothers Norwood, Robert, Jr., Gerald, Charles and Cornell Sheffie; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home of Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019