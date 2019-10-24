Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sterling Sheffie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sterling Hillard Sheffie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sterling Hillard Sheffie Obituary
Sterling Hillard Sheffie departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. He was 89, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Labadieville.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church in Napoleonville and from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25 at the church. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.

Sterling is survived by his sons, Shad Hillard Sheffie (Kimberly) and Jamar Lanier Sheffie (Angela); daughters Pamela Holmes Allen and Adrienne Sheffie Marts (Ronald); nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Dorothy L. Sheffie and Denoise J. Sheffie; parents Cecilia and Robert Sheffie Sr.; daughter Adrea Sheffie; sister Beverly Rhodes; brothers Norwood, Robert, Jr., Gerald, Charles and Cornell Sheffie; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home of Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sterling's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now