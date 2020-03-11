|
|
Sterling Jones departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Assumption Community Hospital, Napoleonville. He was 66, a native and resident of Belle Rose.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday March 12 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville. Visitation will resume on Friday March 13 at Virginia Baptist Church, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Sterling is survived by his brothers, Matthew, Gerald (Anita) and Terrance Jones; sisters Bessie J. Joseph, Alicia Stewart (Terry) and Ann Lee Fernandez (Carmen); and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gustavia and Henry Jones Jr.; brother Harold Lloyd Jones Sr.; and sisters Lillie Mae Myles and Inez Arnold.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020