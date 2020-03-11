Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Sterling Jones departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Assumption Community Hospital, Napoleonville. He was 66, a native and resident of Belle Rose.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday March 12 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville. Visitation will resume on Friday March 13 at Virginia Baptist Church, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Sterling is survived by his brothers, Matthew, Gerald (Anita) and Terrance Jones; sisters Bessie J. Joseph, Alicia Stewart (Terry) and Ann Lee Fernandez (Carmen); and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gustavia and Henry Jones Jr.; brother Harold Lloyd Jones Sr.; and sisters Lillie Mae Myles and Inez Arnold.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
