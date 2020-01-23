Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Sterling Joseph Guidry Obituary
Sterling Joseph Guidry, 79, a native and resident of Thibodaux, La., passed away on Jan. 23, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Lenora Blanchard Guidry; son, Scott Guidry Sr. and wife Sheila; brother, Earl Guidry; grandchildren, Scott Guidry Jr., Beau Anthony Guidry, and Amber Lynn Guidry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawless C. and Inez Percle Guidry; son, Flint Guidry.

Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
