Sterling Joseph Guidry, 79, a native and resident of Thibodaux, La., passed away on Jan. 23, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Lenora Blanchard Guidry; son, Scott Guidry Sr. and wife Sheila; brother, Earl Guidry; grandchildren, Scott Guidry Jr., Beau Anthony Guidry, and Amber Lynn Guidry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawless C. and Inez Percle Guidry; son, Flint Guidry.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020