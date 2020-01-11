Home

Sterling Joseph Guidry Sr.

Sterling Joseph Guidry Sr. Obituary
Sterling Joseph Guidry Sr., 71, of Houma, passed away on Jan. 10, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, with the service to start at 7:30 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his fiancé, Aline Dupre; children, Tessie Breaux, Sterling Guidry Jr., Vaughn Guidry Sr., April Pierre, Elena Paredes, Hazel Jimenez and Austin Guidry; half-brother, Ecton Billiot; sisters, Elda LeBoufe and Stella Nelson; 36 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Baby Mary Guidry; wife, Ester Guidry; parents, Adam and Felicia Guidry; brothers, Alvin, Delvin, Oscar, Joseph, Russell, Clarence, Vinus, John and Calvin Guidry; and sisters, Della Parfait and Ella Billiot.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
