Sterling Kettrell "Ying" Richardson
Terrebonne Parish - Sterling Kettrell "Ying" Richardson, 55, a native of Terrebonne Parish (Houma, LA) and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at 4:25 pm on Monday, September 14. 2020.
An evening of remembrance service will be held at 5:30 pm Sunday September 20, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road, Houma, LA 70360.
He is survived by his wife, Julie T Richardson; children, Dustin Trosclair, Krystal T Anderson (Kendrick ), Megan Richardson, Terrell Netter, Jaziare Celestin, Quinton Butler; 8 grandchildren; mother, Gercia L. Richardson ; brothers, Alvin, Jr, Rodney, Russell, Benjamin and Vernon Richardson; sister Terria Richardson Boyd; mother-in-law, Delma M Trosclair; brothers-in-law, Jerry, Jr. and Dwane Trosclair; sisters-in-law, Michelle Scott (Lionel) and Laura T Robinson (Steve).
He was preceded in death by his father Alvin T. Richardson, Sr.; brother, William Richardson; paternal grandparents, William and Isabelle Richardson; maternal grandparents, T.J. and Mattie Lewis; great grandparents, Eugene and Alice Thompson; and father-in-law, Jerry Trosclair, Sr.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
