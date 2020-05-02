|
Sterling "Bookie" Smith Jr. departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 42, a native and resident of Napoleonville.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, at Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church Cemetery.
Sterling is survived by his sons, Taijon, Juwan and Jyrin Smith; daughters, Karen Willis, and Saraina and Nevaeh Smith; brother, Reggie Smith (Jenetta); sister, Chasstidy Landry (Eldridge); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cynthia and Sterling Smith Sr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 4, 2020