Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Resources
More Obituaries for Sterling Smith Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sterling Smith Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sterling Smith Jr. Obituary
Sterling "Bookie" Smith Jr. departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 42, a native and resident of Napoleonville.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, at Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church Cemetery.

Sterling is survived by his sons, Taijon, Juwan and Jyrin Smith; daughters, Karen Willis, and Saraina and Nevaeh Smith; brother, Reggie Smith (Jenetta); sister, Chasstidy Landry (Eldridge); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cynthia and Sterling Smith Sr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sterling's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -