Steve Joseph Trosclair
Steve Joseph Trosclair, 72, died at 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born on May 9, 1948, he was a native of Chackbay and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, June 16, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Betty Chiasson Trosclair; son, Austin Trosclair; daughter, Sarah Adams (Ryan); grandchildren, Kate, Jack, Claire and Emily Adams, and Cody Danos; and siblings, Natalie Morvant, Jackie Perque, Marylynn Clement, Beverly Benoit, Ruth Rodrigue, Patsy Long, Rickey Trosclair, Keith Trosclair, Tammy Ledet, Miriam Zeringue, and Michelle Peltier.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilver and Esther Allemand Trosclair; and sister, Carolyn Naquin.

Steve was a veteran of the United States Navy. He loved fishing and spending time with his grandkids.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
JUN
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
