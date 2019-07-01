|
|
Steven John Talbot, 78, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on June 30, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Thibodaux Talbot; adoring daughter, Angela Talbot Simoneaux and husband Chad; granddaughter "The Princess" Zoe Talbot; sisters Marilyn Thibodaux, Barbara Boudreaux and Elizabeth Benoit; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerfie and Elmo Talbot, sister Ernestine Talbot and brother E.J. Talbot.
He will be dearly missed by all, and we will always remember his strong family values, his gentle, caring and loving personality and his sense of humor.
"Steve, you have fought the good fight – now rest in the arms of your Lord and Savior."
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 1 to July 2, 2019