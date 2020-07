Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven Joseph Borne, 82, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Houma, passed away on July 8, 2020.



He is survived by his companion, Brenda Maslinski; stepdaughter, Ginger Boudreaux (Norris); step-granddaughter, Alisa Boudreaux; and step-grandson, Ace DeHart.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Avaris and Lucia Borne.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



