Steven Joseph Evans, 53, a native of Morgan City and resident of Rayong, Thailand, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
He is survived by his daughters, Danielle Evans and Gabrielle Evans; fiancé Wanna Thaitanee; mother Barbara Evans; sister Amanda and husband, Glenn Gros; sister-in-law Lynn Norris Evans; godchild Logan Evans; his nephew and nieces; and mother of his children, Peggy Scott Guarisco.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard "Wayne" Evans Sr., brother Lynn Evans Jr., and his grandparents.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 2128 Bull Run Rd. in Schriever. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Steven's name to be made to the .
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019