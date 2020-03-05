Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
6613 HWY 18
ST. JAMES, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
6613 HWY 18
ST. JAMES, LA
Stevenson Champagne Sr.

Stevenson Champagne Sr. Obituary
Stevenson "Lutt" Champagne Sr. departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his residence in Vacherie. He was 69, and a native of Vacherie.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial in the church cemetery.

Stevenson is survived by his sons, Stevenson Jr. and Lance Champagne; brothers, Felton Champagne, Jerome, Milton and Anthony Priestley; sisters, Beverly Priestley Joyce (Rodney) Perry, Brenda Brown and Stella Mae Bright; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelina and Lawrence Priestley; and sister, Rosa Lee Priestley.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
