Sue Pertuis Hebert, 73, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was a native of St. Amant and longtime resident of Houma.



A memorial for Sue Hebert will be held Thursday July 9, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial to follow.



Sue is survived by her husband of 3 years, Jules Hebert; sister, Pat Godwin; niece, Deborah Bulman; and great-niece, Anna Bulman.



Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Agnes Pertuis; brother, Leon "Bubby" Pertuis Jr.; and nephew, Robert "Robbie" Godwin Jr.



Sue was a loving wife who taught at West Park Elementary for 42 years. She was a dedicated teacher and was even awarded Teacher of the Year. She was adored by her students and fellow teachers. The family would like to thank her close friends Donna, Roz and Trudy for their friendship and care of Sue over the years. She leaves behind multiple step-children who adored her. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and cared for her.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



