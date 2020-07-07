1/1
Sue Pertuis Hebert
1947 - 2020
Sue Pertuis Hebert, 73, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was a native of St. Amant and longtime resident of Houma.

A memorial for Sue Hebert will be held Thursday July 9, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial to follow.

Sue is survived by her husband of 3 years, Jules Hebert; sister, Pat Godwin; niece, Deborah Bulman; and great-niece, Anna Bulman.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Agnes Pertuis; brother, Leon "Bubby" Pertuis Jr.; and nephew, Robert "Robbie" Godwin Jr.

Sue was a loving wife who taught at West Park Elementary for 42 years. She was a dedicated teacher and was even awarded Teacher of the Year. She was adored by her students and fellow teachers. The family would like to thank her close friends Donna, Roz and Trudy for their friendship and care of Sue over the years. She leaves behind multiple step-children who adored her. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and cared for her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Memorial service
09:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
July 7, 2020
Rest In Peace Aunt Sue
What a blessing you were to our family
We all adored you and my mother always looked so forward to your uplifting visits
You will forever remain in our hearts
Jeannie Hebert
Family
July 7, 2020
I taught kindergarten across the hall from Sue at West Park for eleven years. She was an excellent teacher, dear friend, and one of the most caring people I have ever met. May the Lord Be With Her!✝ Carolyn Dupre
Carolyn Dupre
Coworker
July 6, 2020
Will miss her big smile at church , RIP Mrs . Sue god called you home after your courage fight
Judy Jeffery
Friend
July 6, 2020
My Sue Sue fought a courageous fight to live to have more time with her husband Jules Anthony. When dealing with complications from her chemo treatments she would say it is rough but all this would come to pass. That was her fix for any obstacles in her life. On Friday July 1, 2020 Sue Sue was right it all came to pass. Sue Pertuis Hebert will truly be missed.
Roz Dockery
Friend
July 6, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Sue's passing. She was a joy to know, always so happy and sweet. I will miss her conversations. My sympathies to the family, may your cherished memories help you through the difficult days ahead.
Denise Bourg
Acquaintance
