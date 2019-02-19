Home

Samart Funeral Home
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Sundae Rodrigue Obituary
Sundae Rodrigue, 72, of Houma, passed away on February 15, 2019. Graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 18 in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Scottie Rodrigue and Berry Rodrigue; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Nina Green

She was preceded in death by her husband, Berry Odd Rodrigue; one brother; and two sisters.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
