Sundae Rodrigue, 72, of Houma, passed away on February 15, 2019. Graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 18 in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Scottie Rodrigue and Berry Rodrigue; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Nina Green
She was preceded in death by her husband, Berry Odd Rodrigue; one brother; and two sisters.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019