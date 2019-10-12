Home

Susan Ann Allemand

Susan Ann Allemand, 66, born in New Orleans and resident of Houma, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

Graveside service will be on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis de Sales No.2 Cemetery.

She survived by her sons, David and wife Katrina Allemand, and Micheal Leblanc; brothers Randy and Wayne Allemand; sister Ann Thibodaux; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Euma and Betty Allemand, and brother Brian Allemand.

She loved music, spending time with family, and her dog Jaques.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
