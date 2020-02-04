|
Susan "Sue" Bollinger Orgeron, 73, a native of Lockport and resident of Larose, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Sue is survived by her husband of 52 years, Aubrey J. Orgeron Sr.; son, Aubrey "Bubba" Orgeron Jr. (Shannon); daughter, Angelle O. Lorraine (Jason); grandchildren, Dr. Aubrey "Trey" Orgeron III, Mark J. Orgeron (Andrea), Lainey and Ellie Lorraine; siblings, Patty B. Crochet (David), Eric Bollinger (Sue Sue), Cindy B. Landry (Marc), Mary Bollinger, and Robbie Bollinger (Marie Annette); brother-in-law, Paul Champagne; sister-in-law, Geraldine O. Chiasson (Ronald); and numerous other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George A. and June L. Bollinger; brother, Gerald G. Bollinger; sister, Laura B. Champagne; father-in-law, McNair Orgeron and mother-in-law, Oddette D. Orgeron.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020