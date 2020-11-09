Susan Cancienne Prosperie
Thibodaux - Susan Cancienne Prosperie, 79, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 5:40 AM. Born April 16, 1941, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home and on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Michael D. Prosperie; sons, Jeff M. Prosperie and wife Melissa, Mark D. Prosperie and companion Whitney; daughter, Kim LaFleur and husband Wayne; grandchildren, Savannah, Jeff Jr., Hunter, David and Jackson Prosperie and Brandon, Ryan and Connor LaFleur.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul Joseph "P.J." Cancienne and Almira Adamietz Cancienne.
She was a school teacher for the Lafourche Parish School Board for 28 years. She was a choir member at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral for 40 years. She was a person of great faith who was very generous to those in need.
The family would like to thank her numerous family and friends for their outpouring of support, well wishes and heartfelt cards of encouragement. They would also like to thank the staff of Haydel Hospice, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, and her doctors, especially, Dr. Thomas Gregory Chiasson, and Dr. Jacob Estes of Ochsner Medical Center and their staff for their care and compassion.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
in Susan's honor.
