Susan Dugas
Susan "Susie" Dugas, at 67 years of age, lost her battle to Alzheimer's on Friday, Aug. 9. Susie was born on Aug. 6, 1952, to the late Louis Dugas and Maudrey Leblanc Dugas. She was a native and lifelong resident of Houma.

Susie was a graduate of Terrebonne High School. She had a college degree in business administration and worked over 20 years in retail. She loved to read her bible, loved her dog 'Brees' and loved spending time with her family. She was a loving, caring person who would help anyone before helping herself. She was a devoted mother and friend to many.

Susie leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, two daughters, Angela Helluin (husband, Patrick), Stephanie Lovell (husband, Brian); one son, Bruce Pellegrin (wife, Amanda); seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Helluin, Tarissa Helluin, Allana Lovell, Kaylie Lovell, Taylor Lovell, Tristin Dubois and Quintin Dubois; one sister, Bernadette Storm (husband, Norman); and three brothers, Huey "Mix" Dugas (wife, Phyllis), Vernon Dugas (wife, Sally) and Roger Dugas. She also leaves behind many friends she called family.

Her service will be at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. We will have a prayer service and say our final goodbyes at 7 p.m. for all who want to attend.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
