Susan Elizabeth Dandry
Susan Elizabeth Dandry, 59, passed peacefully from Multiple Sclerosis on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was a native of Marrero and a resident of Raceland.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Mathews. Masks are required.

She is survived by children, Michael Velasquez, Jr., Cheri DeMatteo, and Corey Caire; brother, Randolph Dandry; sisters, Alice Richard, Darlene Estay, and Arleen Sweeny; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve Frank and Cherita Adams Dandry.

Her body will be donated to LSU Science in New Orleans.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at msfocus.org.


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church
July 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of Susan’s passing. That bright candle was extinguished way too quickly
Irend Durio
July 25, 2020
So sorry to hear about Susan's passing. Prayers for your family.
Janice & Jerry Guidry
Friend
