Susan Elizabeth Delcambre Arcement, 50, died Monday, April 15, 2019. Born April 29, 1968, she was a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday, April 22, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Ashley Anne (Dillon Fields) Lirette; sons, Joshua Joseph Lirette and Paul Joseph Lirette; grandchildren, Jyron, Mersadie, Tylan, Jermey, Paisley, Paityn, and Daxton; siblings, Janet (Ricky), Larry, Lisa (Ted), Arteleus (Tiffany), Gail (Ray), Donna (David "Neck"), Jackie (Kevin), Diezi, Derrek, and Chad; and foster parent, Anne Clouatre and spouse, Jerry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry Delcambre Sr. and Nancy Ordoyne Jernigan; sibling, Ann; maternal and paternal grandparents; two nephews; and one niece.
She enjoyed life and had a wonderful spirit. She loved spending time with her family. In keeping with her loving and generous spirit, Susan's final act was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019