Ms. Susan Guzman, a beautiful soul, gained her angel wings August 4, 2020 in the early morning hours surrounded by family. She was 72, born on June 9, 1948, and a native and resident of Houma.



She is survived by her son, Tommy J. Guzman Sr. and Rachel Guzman mother of

Granddaughter, Sarah M. Guzman; grandsons, Tommy (T-Jay) Guzman Jr. and Coty Paul

Pledger; great-grandson, Connor Paul Pledger; her siblings, Mickey and Joan Neil Naquin,

Brent and Tillie Leboeuf Naquin, Tracy and Patty Foret Naquin, Lois and Andrew (Jay) Hutchinson, and Patty and Mike Wallis; and brother-in-law, Julius Lyons.



Ms. Susan was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronny Paul Guzman; mother,

Lucretia Marcelinna Naquin and Clara Naquin; and father Camile Naquin; brothers, Terry

Naquin and Dickey Naquin; and sister, Mary Lee Lyons.



The Family would like to Thank St. Joseph Hospice of Thibodaux doctors, nurses, nurses' aides, Chaplain Chris, and other staff for the care, support, and compassion they showed Ms. Susan through her last month of her journey of life.



Arrangements will be held on August 7, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home, 635 Bayou Blue

Road in Houma. Viewing will be held 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with services to take place at 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Tommy Guzman Sr. 101 Kajun Ct. Gray, LA 70359



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



