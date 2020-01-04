Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Susan Antill
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
Houma, LA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
Houma, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Antill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Kaye Antill


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Kaye Antill Obituary
Susan Kaye Antill, age 73, a native of St. Louis, Missouri and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

Friends and relatives are invited to visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Houma. Memorial service will begin at 12 p.m., officiated by Father Craig Dalferes.

Burial will follow in the St. Matthew's Prayer Garden.

Susan is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Barry Antill Sr.; children, John Holsapple and wife Katherine, Jutta Bourgeois and husband Doug, Barry "BJ" Antill Jr. and wife Theunette, and Emmalee Hampton and husband Keith; brother, John Kleinschmidt and wife Melissa; sister, Judy Comiskey and husband Charlie; grandchildren, Benton, Isabell, Amanda, Annika, Sybil and Henry; and a host of extended family members, and Mr. Kitty.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Roger Kleinschmidt and Emmalee Sneed Kleinschmidt.

Susan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all those whose lives she touched. She deeply loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted teacher who advocated proper education for all the children in her life.

She was passionate about getting students involved in musical theatre at South Terrebonne High School, where she impacted lives for over 30 years. She was often called "Mama Bird" by all her drama students.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now