Susan Kaye Antill, age 73, a native of St. Louis, Missouri and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Friends and relatives are invited to visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Houma. Memorial service will begin at 12 p.m., officiated by Father Craig Dalferes.
Burial will follow in the St. Matthew's Prayer Garden.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Barry Antill Sr.; children, John Holsapple and wife Katherine, Jutta Bourgeois and husband Doug, Barry "BJ" Antill Jr. and wife Theunette, and Emmalee Hampton and husband Keith; brother, John Kleinschmidt and wife Melissa; sister, Judy Comiskey and husband Charlie; grandchildren, Benton, Isabell, Amanda, Annika, Sybil and Henry; and a host of extended family members, and Mr. Kitty.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Roger Kleinschmidt and Emmalee Sneed Kleinschmidt.
Susan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all those whose lives she touched. She deeply loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted teacher who advocated proper education for all the children in her life.
She was passionate about getting students involved in musical theatre at South Terrebonne High School, where she impacted lives for over 30 years. She was often called "Mama Bird" by all her drama students.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020