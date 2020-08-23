Susan Voisin Larson, age 71 passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 17, 2020. She was born on August 17th, 1949 in Houma to Calvin and Estelle Voisin.
She married her sweetheart, Lanny Larson in 1968 and gave birth to three children. Susan was known as "Mrs. Sue" to many who had the honor of knowing her and she always treated everyone who came into her life like family. No matter the situation, she always saw the good in others. She loved cooking which she did well and could cook a gumbo rivaling any south Louisiana chef. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and loved cooking up the speckled trout that same day. She was an exceptional seamstress and designed and sewed many clothes for the ones she loved. Sue had a voice like an angel and loved to sing and was known for her rendition of "Crazy" by Patsy Cline. Her trademark blonde hair and her 24/7 smile will never be forgotten and her spirit will remain in our hearts forever.
She was a beautiful, kind-hearted matriarch who leaves behind a true legacy, which includes her husband of almost 53 years, Lanny Larson; children, Troy Larson (Missy), Tanya Wilson (John), Erik Larson (Emma) and Lisa Brown (Harold); grandchildren, Brent Larson, Caleb Brown, Sarah Romero (Adam), Bryant Larson, Olivia Collins, Kelsey Larson and Jonathan Wilson; great-grandchildren, Scarlette Haury, Jackson King and Stormie Larson; sisters Evelyn Moseley, Marion (Terry) Smith and Ethel Voisin (wife of deceased brother, Donald); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Claire Muller, Mel Hewitt (Will) and Vic Rodrigue (Candace); godchildren, Monica Nolen, Amanda Belanger and Rhonda Ledet; numerous nieces and nephews, other family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Voisin; mother, Estelle DeHart Voisin; mother-in-law, Elsie Rodrigue (Louby); father-in-law, Vernon Larson (Edith); and brother, Donald Voisin.
All of these she loved and impacted dearly.
Everyone who was blessed to know Sue will agree that no one will ever be able to replace her. Her life was a living example of what we should all strive for, because she always put others before herself.
A memorial service to celebrate Sue's life was held on Saturday, Aug. 22 at New Orleans Ladies Ballroom.
