Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
First Baptist Church
4863 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
First Baptist Church
4863 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA
Susan Lynn Rodrigue Obituary
Susan Lynn Portier Rodrigue, 60, native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2020.

Visitation will be held in her from 9 a.m. to funeral time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at First Baptist Church 4863 W. Park Ave. in Houma. An inurnment is to follow at Garden of Memories.

Susan is survived by her husband of 43 years Anthony "A.J." Rodrigue Jr.; father Clay Portier; brothers Steve Portier and wife Denise, and Walter "Wally" Portier and wife Billie; 20 nieces and nephews and 15 great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Earline Portier; mothers-in-law Kathleen Gautreaux and Mildred "Millie" Rodrigue; niece Pamela Rodrigue; and nephew Kevin Portier.

Susan was employed in sales management with Landmark Furniture/Waterbed Sleep Shoppe for over 30 years. She loved and enjoyed baking, reading and shopping. She also loved to travel, and she especially enjoyed going on cruises with her mother, who she loved dearly.

The family would like to thank Dr. Richard "Dickie" Haydel and Dr. Scott Haydel and everyone at Haydel Family Clinic and Hospice, TGMC staff especially Dr. Nathan Sutton, Dr. Andrea Lorio, Dr. Ralph Bourgeois, Tulane Medial Center Dr. Joseph Lasky, Oschner Medical Center Dr. Reinaldo Rampolla, University Medical Center Dr. Ben Duboisblanc and Dr. Ira "Ike" Padnos, Cardiovascular Institute of the South Dr. Nair Pradeep, Dr. Kanwar Singh and Dr. Anil Chagarlamudi for the care and support they provided Susan and her family.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
