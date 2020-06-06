Susan P. Naquin
Susan P. Naquin, 60, native of Buckatunna, Miss. and resident of Houma, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

A wake will be held from 6 until 9 p.m., on Thursday, June 11, with a service given by Rev. Patrick 'Packy' Thompson at 7 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home in Gray. A private burial will be held later at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Derek Naquin (Mamie); daughter, Devan Authement (Jack); brother, Kenneth 'Buster' Pope Jr.; grandchildren Alexis Naquin, Halle Naquin and Jaxon Authement; and great-granddaughter, Addisyn Gasery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Bonnie Pope; sisters Laura 'Marie' Eddins and MaryEllen Pope; brother-in-law, Cleavern 'Bucky' Eddins; and nephew, Michael Pope.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Wake
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
JUN
11
Service
07:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 6, 2020
Susan, well I would always call her, Sue. To all the Familys and Friends, you have my deepest sympathy. Susan was such a sincere person. Always ready to help you in any way. She will be greatly missed. This World has lost a bright light, but Heaven has gained that bright light. REST IN PEACE, "SUE". LOVE YOU, MY FRIEND FROM YEARS AGO. GOD BLESS HER FAMILYS, HER CHILDREN, IN JESUS MIGHTY HOLY NAME.
Roger
Friend
