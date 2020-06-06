Susan P. Naquin, 60, native of Buckatunna, Miss. and resident of Houma, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
A wake will be held from 6 until 9 p.m., on Thursday, June 11, with a service given by Rev. Patrick 'Packy' Thompson at 7 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home in Gray. A private burial will be held later at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Derek Naquin (Mamie); daughter, Devan Authement (Jack); brother, Kenneth 'Buster' Pope Jr.; grandchildren Alexis Naquin, Halle Naquin and Jaxon Authement; and great-granddaughter, Addisyn Gasery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Bonnie Pope; sisters Laura 'Marie' Eddins and MaryEllen Pope; brother-in-law, Cleavern 'Bucky' Eddins; and nephew, Michael Pope.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.