Susan Powers, 66, a native of Gretna and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.



She is survived by her mother, Ophelia L. Knox; brothers, Karl Knox and wife Kay, Francis Knox and wife Patty, Ronald J. Knox, Gene Knox and wife Donna, and Larry Knox and wife Tammy; sister, Rose Anne Knox; and her niece and numerous nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Powers; and father, Paul Webster Knox.



The family would like to thank her neighbor and friend Janet Tauzin for all that she has done.



Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



