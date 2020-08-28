1/1
Susan (Whitman) Talbot
Susan Whitman Talbot, 75, died on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:57 p.m. Born on Dec. 25, 1944, she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Labadieville.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church,with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald James Talbot; sons, Eric Talbot (Darla), and Jeremy Talbot (Danielle Bienvenue); daughter, Gina Vicknair (Chris); grandchildren, Blake, Alexis and Calli Talbot, Hutch and Brooke Talbot, David, Sarah and Anna Vicknair; great-grandchild, Bentley Talbot; andsiblings, Linda Oubre, Johnny Whitman, Anne Naquin, Carmel Drago, Cathy Bunfill, Joe Whitman, and Phil Whitman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. George Whitman, Jr. and Bernice Rehage Whitman.

She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Philomena Church where she often participated in prayer groups and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was passionate about genealogy and she loved being outdoors. She was very devoted to her family and unfailingly kind to everyone who she met.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
