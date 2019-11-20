Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Tregre Woods


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Tregre Woods Obituary
Susan Tregre Woods, 62, passed peacefully surrounded by her children on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 9:31 a.m. Born on Aug. 20, 1957, she was a native and resident of Vacherie.

A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Jill (Ryan) Griffin, Joni (Iley) Carlos; grandchildren, Guy Woods, Jay Griffin, and Madelyn Carlos; mother, Madeline Mildred Dempster Tregre; sisters, Mary Lee (Carroll) Hymel, Joann (Eddie) Loupe, and Faye (Doug) Crawford; sister-in-law, Pam Tregre.

She was preceded in death by her father, Guy Tregre; brother, Mickey Tregre; and nephew, Sgt. Jay Gauthreaux.

She loved working with special needs children as a paraprofessional. Her grandchildren were her whole world and she will be dearly missed by so many.

The family would like to thank M.D. Anderson Cancer Center for their care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -