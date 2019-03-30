Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne LaRose Pisanie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne LaRose Pisanie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Suzanne LaRose Pisanie Obituary
Suzanne LaRose Pisanie, 78, a native of Houma and a resident of Vinton, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wilson "Billy" Pisanie; three sons, Errol King Jr. and wife Leslie of Baton Rouge, Vance King of Sulphur and Eric King of North Carolina; stepson, Damien Pisanie; granddaughters, Mallory Gound and Adeline Eubanks; great-granddaughter, Haley Bunting; and sister MerlinAnn Krennerich and husband Danny of Baton Rouge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merlin and Iris LaRose; daughter, Angela King Cortez; granddaughter, Jill Cortez King; and her beloved dog, Tony.
Sue enjoyed writing from an early age which led her to write children's books later in life. While residing in Vinton, she was a contributing writer for the Vinton Daily news. She loved to travel with Billy in their RV, with her favorite destination being Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Sue also loved crossword puzzles, red roses and dancing.
Hixson Funeral Home of Sulphur is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now