Suzanne LaRose Pisanie, 78, a native of Houma and a resident of Vinton, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wilson "Billy" Pisanie; three sons, Errol King Jr. and wife Leslie of Baton Rouge, Vance King of Sulphur and Eric King of North Carolina; stepson, Damien Pisanie; granddaughters, Mallory Gound and Adeline Eubanks; great-granddaughter, Haley Bunting; and sister MerlinAnn Krennerich and husband Danny of Baton Rouge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merlin and Iris LaRose; daughter, Angela King Cortez; granddaughter, Jill Cortez King; and her beloved dog, Tony.
Sue enjoyed writing from an early age which led her to write children's books later in life. While residing in Vinton, she was a contributing writer for the Vinton Daily news. She loved to travel with Billy in their RV, with her favorite destination being Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Sue also loved crossword puzzles, red roses and dancing.
Hixson Funeral Home of Sulphur is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019