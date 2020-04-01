Home

Suzanne Lucy Monaghan

Suzanne Lucy Monaghan Obituary
Suzanne Lucy Monaghan, 77, a native of West Chester, Pa. and a nine-year resident of Napoleonville, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She also had been a longtime resident of Houma.

Susie is survived by her sister, Diane Landry and spouse, Chase; sister-in-law Patricia Monaghan; and nieces Denise Mitchell (Ralph), Dolly Landry, Patti Tilbury (Paul), Jodi Louviere (Kevin) and Lori Thibodaux.

She is also survived by nephews David Landry (Darlene), and Robert Monaghan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David Monaghan and Suzanne Porche; her stepfather, Claude Porche; her brother, Robert "Bobby" Monaghan; and her niece, Desiree Clark.

Susie was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Cardinal Gibbons No. 177.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
