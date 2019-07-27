Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sybil Trout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sybil Ernestine Trout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sybil Ernestine Trout Obituary
Sybil Ernestine Trout, 86, of Houma, passed away on July 26, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Ernie Trout.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Barto Gray; and mother, Minty Beatrice Gray.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 27 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sybil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.