Sybil Ernestine Trout, 86, of Houma, passed away on July 26, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Ernie Trout.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Barto Gray; and mother, Minty Beatrice Gray.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 27 to July 29, 2019