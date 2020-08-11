1/1
Sylvester Robertson
Sylvester "Gil Seal" Robertson, 62, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 13, at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in Houma, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Southdown cemetery.

Gil Seal is survived by stepmother, Victoria Robertson; his sons, Sylvester (Lakeisha) Porter and Melvin (Bernadette) Porter; brothers, Michael, Sterling and Darrell Robertson, Edward (Tahati) Talley, Edward Kenny), Carl and Phillip Poindexter and James Haynes; sisters, Valarie McCall, Virginia Robertson, Petrell Kenny and Ann Stovall; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Ann Robertson; his parents, Earl Lester Sr. and Edna Coleman Robertson; brother, Earl Lester Robertson Jr. and Anthony Ray Robinson; sisters, Barbara Mae White, Joyce Marie Robertson, and Roxanne Talley; and grandparents, Abbie Sims and Thomas Tuner and Edward and Emily Jackson Robertson.

Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

