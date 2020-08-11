Sylvester Robertson

Sylvester "Gil Seal" Robertson, 62, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 13, at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in Houma, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Southdown cemetery.



Gil Seal is survived by stepmother, Victoria Robertson; his sons, Sylvester (Lakeisha) Porter and Melvin (Bernadette) Porter; brothers, Michael, Sterling and Darrell Robertson, Edward (Tahati) Talley, Edward Kenny), Carl and Phillip Poindexter and James Haynes; sisters, Valarie McCall, Virginia Robertson, Petrell Kenny and Ann Stovall; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren



He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Ann Robertson; his parents, Earl Lester Sr. and Edna Coleman Robertson; brother, Earl Lester Robertson Jr. and Anthony Ray Robinson; sisters, Barbara Mae White, Joyce Marie Robertson, and Roxanne Talley; and grandparents, Abbie Sims and Thomas Tuner and Edward and Emily Jackson Robertson.



Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.



