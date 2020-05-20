|
|
Sylvia Ann Lovell Boudreaux, age 90, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel on Saturday, May 23 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Sylvia is survived by her son, Robbie A. (Emily) Boudreaux, Sr.; daughters, Brenda M. Smith, Patricia M. (Mark) McChargue, and Cindy M. (Jeff) Orgeron; sister, Rosalie L. Champagne, and Dolores L. (Joe) Lirette; sister-in-law, Geri Lovell; grandchildren, Sabrina Boudreaux, Robbie Boudreaux, Jr., Destinee Chaisson, Aaron (Angela) Crane, Jennie Lynn McChargue, Emory Mark (Trish) McChargue, Sara Malbrough, Emily Orgeron, Michael (Renee) Thibodeaux, and Tomeka L. (Jason) Babin.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Norman Boudreaux; parents, Allie Sr. and Rosanell Trosclair Lovell; son, Tommy Malbrough; brothers, Edmo andnd "T-Boy" (Eula Mae) Lovell, Gerald (Dianna) Lovell, and Allie Lovell, Jr.; sisters, Joyce (Bob) Neely, Barbara (Bob) Harvey, and Beverly (S.T.) Kennedy.
Sylvia was a lifelong parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church. She was member of the Krewe of Flames. She worked at Woolworth store, nursing homes as a CNA, and a sitter for the elderly. She enjoyed Mardi Gras, dancing, flower gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Always caring for others, Sylvia was a six-time cancer survivor. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Special thanks to Dr. Laura Campbell, Notre Dame Hospice, and their staffs.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 20 to May 21, 2020