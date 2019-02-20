|
Funeral services for Sylvia Boyet, 80, of Ringgold, Louisiana will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at Jamestown Baptist Church in Jamestown. Officiating will be the Rev. Stan Foster and the Rev. Everett Geis Sr. Graveside services will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Ringgold.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until service time Friday at the church. Services are under the direction of Rockett Funeral Home in Ringgold.
Sylvia was born Nov. 8, 1938 in Magnolia, Mississippi and passed away Feb. 18, 2019 in Minden. She graduated from high school in Magnolia. She was a court reporter for 41 years, mostly in Houma and Thibodaux. She was an accomplished organist, having served as organist for several churches.
Sylvia enjoyed her family and friends, playing duplicate bridge and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mae Andrews; 16 brothers and sisters; first husband, John Fortenberry; and her son, Alan Blake Fortenberry.
Left to cherish her memories include her husband, Wayne Boyet; sons, Johnny Fortenberry and his wife, Tracy and their daughters, Gizelle, Olivia and Tiffany; and Andy Fortenberry and wife, Julie and their son, Paul; stepdaughters, Karen Tucker and husband, Tommy and their children, James, Jeffrey and Morgan; and Kathy McCluskey and husband, Scott and their daughters, Mandy and Courtney; stepson, Andy Boyet and wife, Katie and their sons, E.J., Gideon and Josiah; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Richard Pullig, Butch Waites, Donnie Sexton, Willie Gene Guin, Gordan Howard and Casey Allison.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days at Minden Medical and Town and Country Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or the .
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019