Sylvia M. Himel, a native of Chackbay and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the age of 91.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at Thibodaux Funeral Home and will resume from 8:30 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, June 8 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Chackbay.
She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Rodrigue (Oliver), Leta Anderson and Anita "Neitzie" Bourgeois (Rodney); sons, Shelby "Buddy" Himel Jr. (Judy), Randolph "Duke" Himel (Linda), Donald Himel, Christopher "Chris" Himel (Kathy) and Victor Himel (Tammy); 20 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; sister, Eldred M. Durocher; brother, Dennis Martinez; and sister-in-law, Josephine C. Martinez.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Himel, Sr.; parents, Whitney and Olympe Martinez; brothers, Charles Martinez (Janice), and Gerald Martinez; brother-in-law, Nelson Durocher; sister-in-law, Katie Martinez; daughters-in-law, Sandra "Sandy" R. Himel, and Beverly G. Himel; and great-grandson, Jace Williams.
Sylvia was an extremely loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. The most important priorities in her life were her faith and love for her family. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. She was also member of The Ladies Alter Society at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Chackbay and played the organ there for over 20 years.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Divinity Home Health and staff, especially nurse Selina, Dr. Greg Chaisson and staff, and Dr. Oubre. They would also like to thank her caregivers, June Price, Sherry Lirette, Sherry Green, Diane Moreaux, Judy Rhodes and all previous caregivers for their constant care, love and support.
A special thanks for her exceptionally devoted and caring neighbors, Tommy and Denise Profito.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 4 to June 5, 2019