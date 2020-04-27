|
Sylvia Marcel Matherne, 86, a native of New Orleans and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 3:15 p.m.
She is survived by her sons, Jamie Matherne and Garth (Kelly) Matherne; daughters, Sharon Matherne, Shawn Matherne, Siobhan (William) Sellers, Sone' (Michael) Kornegay, Bronwyn Matherne and Gwen (Tim) Trahan; brother, Wayne (Rowena) Marcel; sisters, Barbara Sullivan and Lydia Colvin; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles James Matherne; son, Byron Charles (Paula) Matherne Sr.; granddaughter, Taylor Falke; parents, Lee Peter Marcel Sr. and Genevieve Theresa Marcel; brothers, Lee Jr., Ronald and Carl Marcel; and sisters, Marilyn Falgout and Brenda Robichaux.
A private burial will be held in Rogers Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Cinnater, Nancy T. Warren, N.P., and a sincere thanks to Rori Eschette and staff at The Oaks of Houma Nursing Home.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020